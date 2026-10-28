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Home / Jalandhar / Civil Surgeon reviews healthcare services at Kapurthala hospital

Civil Surgeon reviews healthcare services at Kapurthala hospital

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Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:14 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Dr Rajiv Parashar interacts with patients during a visit to Civil Hospital.
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Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Dr Rajiv Parashar on Tuesday inspected various departments and wards at Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, to review the quality of healthcare services provided to patients. During the inspection, he reviewed the availability of medical facilities, cleanliness arrangements and the overall functioning of different departments, emphasising the importance of ensuring efficient and patient-friendly healthcare services.

Dr Parashar visited several key units, including the Tuberculosis (TB) Clinic, Birth and Death Registration Branch, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Clinic, laboratory, emergency ward, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) unit, hospital pharmacy and store. He interacted with the staff concerned to obtain information about the functioning of these departments, the delivery of healthcare services and the arrangements in place to meet patients’ needs.

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As part of the inspection, the Civil Surgeon also interacted with patients undergoing treatment at the hospital and those who had arrived to avail themselves of medical services. He sought their feedback regarding the availability of healthcare facilities, the treatment being provided and the behaviour of hospital staff. The interaction was aimed at obtaining first-hand information about patients’ experiences and identifying areas requiring attention to improve the delivery of healthcare services.

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Dr Parashar reiterated that providing quality healthcare services to patients remains a top priority of the Health Department. He stressed that patients must receive appropriate medical attention and that hospital facilities should function efficiently to ensure a satisfactory experience for those seeking treatment. He also made it clear that negligence in the delivery of healthcare services would not be tolerated.

The inspection formed part of the department’s efforts to monitor the functioning of healthcare institutions and ensure that patients receive the services and facilities they are entitled to. Among those present during the inspection were ACS Dr Annu Sharma, DFPO Dr Ravjit Singh, Superintendent Ram Avtar, Deputy Mass Media Officer Sharandeep Singh, Sukhdayal Singh and other staff members.

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