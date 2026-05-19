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Home / Jalandhar / Civil Surgeon reviews healthcare services in Sultanpur Lodhi

Civil Surgeon reviews healthcare services in Sultanpur Lodhi

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Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:55 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjeev Bhagat on Sunday visited Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH) Sultanpur Lodhi and reviewed the functioning of various healthcare services and national health programmes being implemented at the institution.

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During the visit, he also held a meeting with doctors and other staff members to discuss measures aimed at improving healthcare delivery and strengthening implementation of government health schemes at the grassroots level.

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During the meeting, Dr Bhagat reviewed the work carried out by the hospital administration over the past months and outlined future plans to further improve medical services. He directed the medical and para-medical staff to remain fully prepared to tackle any emergency situation and stressed the need for better coordination among healthcare teams.

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He said that healthcare facilities being provided by the government should reach every section of society without discrimination. Stressing cleanliness and hygiene, Dr Bhagat directed the staff to ensure proper sanitation within the hospital premises at all times.

He further asked the officials to regularly review the progress of various national health programmes and strictly implement the guidelines issued by the state headquarters from time to time. Detailed discussions were held on Aam Aadmi Clinics, maternal health services, the TB Control Programme, Tele-MANAS services and the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme, among other healthcare initiatives.

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Dr Sanjeev Bhagat said that 24-hour emergency healthcare services are available at SDH Sultanpur Lodhi to provide better medical facilities to residents of the area. During the inspection, he also visited the emergency ward, general ward, pharmacy and laboratory to assess the functioning of the hospital.

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