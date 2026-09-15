Civil Surgeon takes stock of healthcare facilities in Hoshiarpur

Civil Surgeon Dr Mandeep Kamal conducted surprise inspections of the District Hospital, PHC Chakowal and CHC Sham Chaurasi on Monday to review healthcare services and patient facilities.

At the District Hospital, she inspected the swine flu ward and reviewed arrangements for patients, availability of medicines and essential supplies, staff deployment and treatment facilities. She directed officials to ensure uninterrupted availability of medicines and other essential items to tackle seasonal illnesses.

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At PHC Chakowal, she reviewed OPD services, cleanliness, staff attendance, medicine availability and implementation of various health programmes. She also interacted directly with patients and sought feedback about healthcare services and facilities.

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At CHC Sham Chaurasi, Dr Kamal reviewed the overall functioning of the institution and interacted with patients to assess the quality of services and availability of medicines. She said inspections were aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery at the grassroots level. She directed staff to accord top priority to patient convenience, cleanliness and timely quality treatment.