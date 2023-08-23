Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, August 22

Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Kumar Sharma today took stock of the medical facilities being provided to flood-hit people living in temporary shelters at Nahl village here.

Sharma said 202 people were living in 93 tents in the grain market of the village. He enquired about the well-being of the people and took feedback on the medical facilities being ensured to them by health teams.

202 people living in 93 tents Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Kumar Sharma said 202 people were living in 93 tents in the grain market of the village. He enquired about the well-being of the people and took feedback on the medical facilities being ensured to them by health teams.

The Tribune had on Monday highlighted that people have been living in tents for the past 40 days amidst hot weather conditions and were suffering from health-related problems.

It was highlighted that a five-year-old child, Balwant Singh, was recently admitted to a hospital after he complained of vomiting and was suffering from diarrhoea. His mother Bhupinder Kaur also went through the same condition.

The Civil surgeon also asked Lohian SMO Dr Sonu Pal to ensure daily screening of people living in these accommodations and shift critical patients to a nearby hospital.

“I just want everyone in the area to be hale and hearty,” he said.