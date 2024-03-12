 Civil Surgeon’s office directed to make way for Critical Care Centre : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Civil Surgeon’s office directed to make way for Critical Care Centre

Civil Surgeon’s office directed to make way for Critical Care Centre

Centrally sponsored project sparks frantic search for alternative sites

Civil Surgeon’s office directed to make way for Critical Care Centre

The Critical Care Centre will come up at the site under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 11

Ninety staff members, including the Civil Surgeon, along with countless district records dating back to the 1940s, have no designated place for them to shift amidst the proposed demolition of the Civil Surgeon’s office in Jalandhar in place of which a Critical Care Centre is to come up. In a clear case of red tape and deplorable planning, the CS office staff has been left seeking space from various other departments and blocks.

The Critical Care Centre is a proposed Centrally sponsored, multi-crore, five-storeyed, 100-bedded building which will come up at the site of the present CS office. The Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar, has written to the Director, Health, Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner and Medical Superintendent on the issue. Officials from the PWD said the tendering process of the project will soon be initiated but so far, CS office employees have no other place to go.

The branches currently being run from the Civil Surgeon’s office include — National Health Mission, Statistical branch (which handles birth and death records), Health branch, Reimbursement branch, Establishment branch, Accounts branch, Food branch, Epidemiologist (IDSP), Malaria branch and Dental branch. Along with Programme Officers, Senior Assistants, Superintendents, Epidemiologists, Health and Family Welfare staff, the CS office also houses clerks, drivers, computer operators, Class IV employees etc who in total are 90.

Additionally, the CS office building also houses a record store and at least 90 almirahs — 80 of which comprise just the birth and death records of the district dating back to 1945. These records include not just Jalandhar but neighbouring districts also.

The Critical Care Centre which will come up at the site under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 33.28 crore.

None of the alternative sites proposed for the shift are big enough to house all these departments.

Alternative sites being considered include the premises of the derelict Old Age Home at the rear end of the hospital which currently lies locked up; 5-7 rooms spared from the Mother and Child Care (MCH) Centre; several rooms in the Civil Hospital’s basement and some rooms on the top floor of the de-addiction unit. However, except the Old Age Home (in dire need of repairs and paint), no other rooms or buildings have been vacated, nor are they big enough.

In a letter to the Medical Superintendent, Jalandhar, the Civil Surgeon recently sought space for 31 rooms and parking of 40-50 vehicles. Spaces reviewed at the CHC Dada Colony, Urban CHC PAP,

De-Addiction Centre in village Sheikha, CHC Khurla Kingra and Basti Gujan, were also found inadequate for shifting the CS office there.

Barring this, the current CS office also houses parking of vehicles of all these staff members as well as the many government vehicles and ambulances parked there.

Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar, Dr Jagdeep Chawla said, “The sites currently being offered are not big enough to house the entire CS office. None of the alternate spaces have been vacated either by the respective staff. We are searching for an alternate space which will hopefully be made available soon.”

XEN, PWD, Gurmeet Singh said, “We are awaiting approval on the tendering process of the unit. The approval is expected within a day or two after which the tendering process will take 21 days to a month to complete, following which the work will start.”

Director, Health and Family Welfare, Adarsh Pal Kaur said, “A requisite alternate arrangement is being made for the CS office staff to shift to. The building will not be demolished until the alternate site is made available. This is being taken up at the highest level.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Supreme Court overturns Punjab and Haryana High Court order setting aside Haryana CM's remarks against IAS Ashok Khemka in appraisal report

2
Haryana

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

3
India

Central Government announces implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of Lok Sabha elections

4
Trending

Who is Anuradha Choudhary also called 'Madam Minz', set to 'marry' gangster Kala Jathedi?

5
Haryana

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

6
India

Mission Divyastra: India successfully conducts 1st flight test of nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile with MIRV tech

7
Haryana

After meeting Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Charuni returns to SKM

8
Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

9
Punjab

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in terrorist-gangster nexus

10
India

CAA rules notified; Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan refugees can get citizenship

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

BJP ally JJP on verge of split in Haryana; no threat to govt as breakaway group likely to support Chief Minister Khattar

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...

Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar

Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar

Saini, 54, a low-profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks ...

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Tejas aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

Tejas crashes in Jaisalmer in first crash involving indigenous LCA, no casualties

Pilot ejects safely

It’s early holy for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...


Cities

View All

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Powercom bills of Rs 2.6 cr remain unpaid for Tarn Taran admn

Baljeet’s accomplice nabbed from Hoshiarpur in drug seizure case

Man posing as Army officer held by police

15 cellphones, data cable seized from jail

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh MC House approves free 20K litre water, parking

MC Budget estimates sent to Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh police invoke UAPA against gangster Goldy Brar

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Resolve all complaints by March 15, Chief Secy told

Flag marches held after CAA notification

Delhi cops attacked during raid to nab criminal in Rajouri

Fostering innovation, entrepreneurship in varsity ecosystem: UGC Chairman

Labourers block rail traffic

Labourers block rail traffic

MLA Pargat Singh raises issue of illegal mining in Jalandhar villages

Behl regains hold in Gymkhana Club

City stinks as contractors stop lifting waste

Respite for motorists as damaged Jalandhar-Adampur road repaired

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Jewellery shop vandalised by AAP leader, kin in Sidhwan Bet

Counter cameras installed at Suvidha Kendra

MLA Pappi kick-starts 11 projects worth Rs 2.84 cr to strengthen water supply infra

Youths resort to hooliganism in Shivaji Nagar

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

Industrialists air grievances, laud Mann govt’s initiatives

Fatehgarh Sahib Bharat Vikas Parishad elects office-bearers

DBA honours member for selection in PCS Judicial

Economist dwells on freebies, impact on state’s fiscal health