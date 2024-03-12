Civil Surgeon’s office directed to make way for Critical Care Centre

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 11

Ninety staff members, including the Civil Surgeon, along with countless district records dating back to the 1940s, have no designated place for them to shift amidst the proposed demolition of the Civil Surgeon’s office in Jalandhar in place of which a Critical Care Centre is to come up. In a clear case of red tape and deplorable planning, the CS office staff has been left seeking space from various other departments and blocks.

The Critical Care Centre is a proposed Centrally sponsored, multi-crore, five-storeyed, 100-bedded building which will come up at the site of the present CS office. The Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar, has written to the Director, Health, Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner and Medical Superintendent on the issue. Officials from the PWD said the tendering process of the project will soon be initiated but so far, CS office employees have no other place to go.

The branches currently being run from the Civil Surgeon’s office include — National Health Mission, Statistical branch (which handles birth and death records), Health branch, Reimbursement branch, Establishment branch, Accounts branch, Food branch, Epidemiologist (IDSP), Malaria branch and Dental branch. Along with Programme Officers, Senior Assistants, Superintendents, Epidemiologists, Health and Family Welfare staff, the CS office also houses clerks, drivers, computer operators, Class IV employees etc who in total are 90.

Additionally, the CS office building also houses a record store and at least 90 almirahs — 80 of which comprise just the birth and death records of the district dating back to 1945. These records include not just Jalandhar but neighbouring districts also.

The Critical Care Centre which will come up at the site under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 33.28 crore.

None of the alternative sites proposed for the shift are big enough to house all these departments.

Alternative sites being considered include the premises of the derelict Old Age Home at the rear end of the hospital which currently lies locked up; 5-7 rooms spared from the Mother and Child Care (MCH) Centre; several rooms in the Civil Hospital’s basement and some rooms on the top floor of the de-addiction unit. However, except the Old Age Home (in dire need of repairs and paint), no other rooms or buildings have been vacated, nor are they big enough.

In a letter to the Medical Superintendent, Jalandhar, the Civil Surgeon recently sought space for 31 rooms and parking of 40-50 vehicles. Spaces reviewed at the CHC Dada Colony, Urban CHC PAP,

De-Addiction Centre in village Sheikha, CHC Khurla Kingra and Basti Gujan, were also found inadequate for shifting the CS office there.

Barring this, the current CS office also houses parking of vehicles of all these staff members as well as the many government vehicles and ambulances parked there.

Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar, Dr Jagdeep Chawla said, “The sites currently being offered are not big enough to house the entire CS office. None of the alternate spaces have been vacated either by the respective staff. We are searching for an alternate space which will hopefully be made available soon.”

XEN, PWD, Gurmeet Singh said, “We are awaiting approval on the tendering process of the unit. The approval is expected within a day or two after which the tendering process will take 21 days to a month to complete, following which the work will start.”

Director, Health and Family Welfare, Adarsh Pal Kaur said, “A requisite alternate arrangement is being made for the CS office staff to shift to. The building will not be demolished until the alternate site is made available. This is being taken up at the highest level.”

