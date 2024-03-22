CJM convenes meet on relief to hit-and-run accident victims

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 21

A meeting of the district level monitoring committee, formed under the directions of Supreme Court, was convened on Thursday in the office of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). It was presided over by Aparajita Joshi, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-District Legal Services Authority, Hoshiarpur. The meeting was held regarding compensation to the victims or their families under the Hit-and-Run Motor Accident Scheme, 2022 under sub-section (3) of Section 161.

Addressing the meeting, CJM Joshi said that the main purpose of implementing the scheme was that when there is a road accident and the person who dies or gets seriously injured in the accident, the police officer concerned at the place of accident shall contact the family members of the victim. He will inform them about his e-mail ID and address of the Inquiry Officer under whose jurisdiction the place of accident lies. He will also inform them about the benefits of the scheme. The victim who has suffered severe injuries will get Rs 50,000 as compensation, and if a victim dies, his/her family will get a compensation of Rs 2 lakh by the Claims Settlement Commissioner. If the order is of an amount more than this, it will be given by the Central government.

Apart from this, a meeting of the district panel advocates and legal aid defence counsels with regard to the scheme was held in which they were directed to hold awareness seminars in villages and police stations.

