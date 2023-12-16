CJM inspects medical camp, barracks of women prisoners

Hoshiarpur, December 15
On the directions of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Hoshiarpur, Central Jail was visited today by Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority. During visit, she took stock of the medical camp organised by the District Legal Services Authority in the jail.
A medical team of the local Civil Hospital doctors conducted a free check-up of about 150 prisoners, men and women lodged in the jail. Dr Chitra, Dr Rajwant Singh, Dr Navneet Kaur, Dr Poonam, Dr Kamal, Dr Saurabh Sharma and Dr Manpreet Kaur provided information about fever, cough, cold, ENT diseases, checked them up for chest and other diseases and also provided free medicines to the patients. CJM Aparajita Joshi also visited the barracks of women prisoners and informed them about their legal rights. Apart from this, she also inspected the jail kitchen. On the occasion, Jail Superintendent Joginder Pal, Deputy Superintendent Harjeet Singh Kaler and Pawan Kumar from the District Legal Services Authority were also present.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...