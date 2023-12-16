CJM inspects medical camp, barracks of women prisoners

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 15

On the directions of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Hoshiarpur, Central Jail was visited today by Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority. During visit, she took stock of the medical camp organised by the District Legal Services Authority in the jail.

A medical team of the local Civil Hospital doctors conducted a free check-up of about 150 prisoners, men and women lodged in the jail. Dr Chitra, Dr Rajwant Singh, Dr Navneet Kaur, Dr Poonam, Dr Kamal, Dr Saurabh Sharma and Dr Manpreet Kaur provided information about fever, cough, cold, ENT diseases, checked them up for chest and other diseases and also provided free medicines to the patients. CJM Aparajita Joshi also visited the barracks of women prisoners and informed them about their legal rights. Apart from this, she also inspected the jail kitchen. On the occasion, Jail Superintendent Joginder Pal, Deputy Superintendent Harjeet Singh Kaler and Pawan Kumar from the District Legal Services Authority were also present.

