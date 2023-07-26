CJM visits Dasuya villages

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 25

Secretary, District Legal Services Authority-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate Aparajita Joshi visited village Ghogra and Sagran in Dasuya sub-division. Parminder Kaur Bains, Additional Civil Judge-cum-Chairman, Sub-Divisional Legal Services Committee, Dasuya, was also present on the occasion. The CJM listened to the problems of the villagers affected by the flood and assured that they would be taken up with the administrative authorities. Panel advocate HS Hundal also gave detailed information about free legal aid to the villagers and about National Lok Adalats, State Lok Adalats and Permanent Lok Adalats (public utility services). She said the decision of the Lok Adalats is final.

