Clash between Nihang groups at gurdwara leaves 4 injured

Clash between Nihang groups at gurdwara leaves 4 injured

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:06 AM Jun 18, 2025 IST
Nihangs in Civil Hospital, Phagwara.
An clash between two groups of Nihangs at Pipli Saheb Gurdwara at village Hardaspur in Phagwara, left four persons injured on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:15 pm and is believed to have been triggered by ongoing personal disputes involving a local Nihang and the gurdwara management.

According to initial reports, Ranjit Singh, a resident of Hardaspur and taxi driver, had longstanding animosity with certain villagers, including Jathedar Jatinder Singh, the pradhan of Pipli Saheb Gurdwara.

In a bid to resolve the issue, a group of around 20 to 25 Nihangs from Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district arrived at the gurdwara earlier in the day. The group was led by Baba Malkit Singh of Budha Dal (Garhshankar) and Baba Fateh Singh of Tarna Dal (Bijwara, Hoshiarpur).

The situation escalated during the meeting. Amid the verbal confrontation, Jaspreet allegedly attempted to open fire but accidentally shot himself in the left thigh. He was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital and later referred to Johal Hospital in Jalandhar for advanced treatment.

In the scuffle, three more individuals Ranjit Singh Jittu, Malkit Singh and Dharamveer Singh sustained knife injuries. All three are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.

Following the incident, members of both groups, including around two dozen Nihangs, assembled on the hospital premises. The police and local authorities swiftly intervened to maintain calm.

