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Home / Jalandhar / Clash erupts in Phagwara; security guard alleges firing

Clash erupts in Phagwara; security guard alleges firing

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Phagwara, Updated At : 03:31 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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A clash reportedly took place between private security guards deployed at Law Gate and a group of unidentified youths on the intervening night of August 18 and 19. A security guard alleged that bricks were thrown and shots were fired during the confrontation, while the police denied that any firing took place.

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According to Kajal, a private security guard posted at the entrance to Law Gate, a car allegedly approached the gate at high speed and attempted to hit her while she was on duty. She alleged that when she confronted the driver, he used abusive language and threatened to kill her. The security guards then followed the vehicle to Bhatia PG, where the occupants allegedly entered the premises.

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Kajal further alleged that around 10 to 15 unidentified youths gathered on the terrace of Bhatia PG and started throwing bricks at the security guards. She also claimed that three rounds were fired towards them from the direction of the PG, although no one was injured.

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The police, however, denied that any firing had taken place. Police were investigating the matter. No arrest had been made at the time of filing this report.

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