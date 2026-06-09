icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Class tests, pre-boards to play key role in final results under new PSEB norms

Class tests, pre-boards to play key role in final results under new PSEB norms

article_Author
Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:42 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students attend class at a school. For representation purpose only
Advertisement

In a significant move aimed at strengthening continuous assessment, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has issued fresh guidelines for the academic session 2026-27, making students’ performance in class tests, term examinations and pre-board examinations an important component of their final board results.

Advertisement

According to the new circular, students of Classes VIII, X and XII will now be evaluated not only on the basis of their final board examinations but also through assessments conducted throughout the academic year. The decision applies to all government, semi-government, aided and recognised schools across the state.

Advertisement

As per the revised examination schedule, schools will conduct at least two bi-monthly class tests during the session. The first test must be completed by July 15, while the second will be held between the last week of November and the first week of December. A term examination will be conducted in September and schools have been directed to complete pre-board examinations by January 31, 2027.

Advertisement

The board has made it mandatory for schools to upload subject-wise marks obtained by students in term and pre-board examinations on the official PSEB portal by February 25. These examinations must be conducted strictly according to the model question papers and marking schemes prescribed by the board. To ensure transparency and accountability, schools have also been instructed to preserve all examination records for three years after the declaration of results, during which the board may conduct inspections whenever required.

The new norms will also apply to students enrolled under the open school system. Such candidates will be required to appear in assessment tests and pre-board examinations during the Personal Contact Programme (PCP) and their scores will be incorporated proportionately under the Internal Assessment (INA) framework.

Advertisement

Board officials stated that the primary objective of the initiative is to strengthen the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system for Class VIII and the Internal Assessment (INA) mechanism for Classes X and XII. With internal examinations now carrying greater weight in the final result, students will be expected to maintain consistent academic performance throughout the year rather than relying solely on the board examination.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts