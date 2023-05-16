Class X dist topper Manvi sets her sights on IIT course

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 15

Manvi Chaudhary, a student at Woodland Overseas School-Hoshiarpur stood first in the district, scoring 99.6 per cent in the Class X CBSE exams.

Manvi is the daughter of Dr Shivdev Singh — an associate professor at Sri Sai college of Engineering and Technology, Badhani, Pathankot — and Monika, a government teacher. Expressing her joy over securing the first position in Hoshiarpur district, Manvi said, “My goal is to pursue engineering from a reputable IIT college.” Her success mantra is, “Believe in God; and work hard, with consistency and self-confidence.” She added, “My teachers and parents always encouraged me and had full faith in me.”