Class XI, XII students apprised of legal aid awareness programme

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 6

A legal aid awareness programme was held at Vidya Mandir School in Hoshiarpur on Saturday. District and Sessions Judge, Hoshiarpur, Dilbagh Singh Johal was especially present on the occasion.

The District and Sessions Judge addressed the students regarding sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. He apprised the students of Classes XI and XII in detail about the functioning of the District Legal Services Authority.

The students were informed about who are entitled to free legal aid under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. He said anyone needing advice or free legal aid could contact the DLSA office which is on the ground floor of the New District and Sessions Court complex in Hoshiarpur.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Aprajita Joshi, who is also Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, said the toll free number of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority is 1968 and the child helpline no is 1098 on which children can contact.

