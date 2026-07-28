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Home / Jalandhar / Class XII student develops heating suit for bikers in Jalandhar

Class XII student develops heating suit for bikers in Jalandhar

To further develop his innovation, Prabhgun received a Rs 10,000 government grant under the INSPIRE MANAK Award Scheme

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:34 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Prabhgun Singh Middha with his teachers at MGN School, Adarsh Nagar, Jalandhar.
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Riding a motorcycle during winter is a major challenge, especially in extremely cold regions. Keeping this in mind, Prabhgun Singh Middha, a Class XII student of MGN School, Adarsh Nagar, Jalandhar, has developed an innovative heating suit under the guidance of his teacher, Sukhdev Banjara. The suit utilises the heat generated by the motorcycle’s exhaust silencer to keep the rider warm during cold weather.

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According to Prabhgun, riding motorcycles in winter is particularly difficult in mountainous and cold regions such as Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the North-Eastern states of India. This heating suit is designed to provide much-needed warmth and comfort to riders in such harsh weather conditions. One of its biggest advantages is its affordability, as it can be manufactured at a cost of just Rs 4,000, making it accessible to the common public.

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To further develop his innovation, Prabhgun has received a Rs 10,000 government grant under the INSPIRE MANAK Award Scheme. “I also presented my project at Jugaad Mela 2026, held at Lovely Professional University three months ago. There, the project attracted the attention of several investors, many of whom expressed their willingness to fund its large-scale production,” he said.

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He added, “The innovation could prove to be a practical alternative for motorcyclists in places like Kashmir, where they have to carry traditional heating devices to keep themselves warm while travelling.”

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