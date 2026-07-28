Clean Banga Road drain to ‘check waterlogging’

Narendra Dutt Sharma, vice-president of the Municipal Corporation Retired Employees’ Union, has urged the Municipal Corporation to immediately undertake the cleaning of the Banga Road drain in view of the ongoing monsoon season to prevent waterlogging and improve sanitation in the area.

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Highlighting the issue, Sharma said Banga Road is one of Phagwara’s busiest thoroughfares, connecting several major markets and witnessing heavy daily movement of commuters, shopkeepers, customers and pedestrians. He alleged that some individuals have blocked the flow of waste water by placing sandbags without the corporation’s approval, while others have illegally installed pipes across the drain in violation of civic norms. He added that silt and garbage accumulated in the drain over a long period have further obstructed the flow of rainwater.

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Sharma said recurring waterlogging adversely affects business establishments and poses serious risks to pedestrians, schoolchildren, senior citizens and two-wheeler riders. He also warned that stagnant water creates favourable conditions for mosquito breeding and increases the risk of the spread of infectious diseases.

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He appealed to the Municipal Commissioner and the Mayor to take immediate action and also submitted a memorandum to Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal, urging that the drain be cleaned on a war footing.

According to Sharma, timely desilting of the drain would provide relief to residents and traders in the surrounding areas, including Chadha Market, Mahavir Bazaar, Subhash Nagar, the Gandhi Hospital vicinity, Old Post Office Road, Bansawala Bazaar, Bhagwan Valmiki Mohalla and adjoining localities.

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Those present included Raj Kumar, Janak Raj Sharma, Raman Aggarwal, Haridev Bery, Mahinder Walia, Parmjeet, Chain Singh, Bhagat Kishan Lal, Ramesh Behl, Dalvir Singh, Naseeb Kaur, Parveen Kumari, Roshan Lal Sethi, Ashok Joga, Kulwant Rai Kali, Mahinder Sharma, Jugal Kishore and Rajesh Pabbi.