Cleanliness awareness rally held with active student participation

As part of the fortnight-long Swachhta Pakhwada campaign being observed from September 17 to October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanti, a cleanliness rally was organised in Phagwara under the directions of ADC-cum-Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta. The event was conducted with the support of Youth Voice Foundation under the theme “Swachhta Hi Seva – 2025.”

Students from Ramgarhia Senior Secondary School (Girls) and Ramgarhia Senior Secondary School (Boys), Phagwara, took part in the rally. Holding placards bearing cleanliness slogans, they raised awareness among residents across the city.

Youth Voice Foundation president Gagandeep Singh Dhatt and Nand Soni informed that the rally commenced at Ramgarhia Senior Secondary School (Girls), passed through various market areas and concluded at the same venue. The primary objective was to encourage residents to segregate wet and dry waste, refrain from littering, and reduce plastic usage.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhatt lauded the efforts of the Municipal Corporation and emphasised the need to maintain cleanliness both at home and in public areas to ensure a healthy environment and prevent diseases.

Officials from the Phagwara Municipal Corporation present at the rally included Pooja (M E, IEC), Ajay Kumar (Chief Sanitary Inspector), Namdev (Sanitary Inspector), Sunita (CF), Asha (CF), along with Satish Kumar and Tarun Gupta. The event also witnessed the participation of school staff and a large number of students.