DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Cleanliness awareness rally held with active student participation

Cleanliness awareness rally held with active student participation

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:22 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

As part of the fortnight-long Swachhta Pakhwada campaign being observed from September 17 to October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanti, a cleanliness rally was organised in Phagwara under the directions of ADC-cum-Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta. The event was conducted with the support of Youth Voice Foundation under the theme “Swachhta Hi Seva – 2025.”

Advertisement

Students from Ramgarhia Senior Secondary School (Girls) and Ramgarhia Senior Secondary School (Boys), Phagwara, took part in the rally. Holding placards bearing cleanliness slogans, they raised awareness among residents across the city.

Youth Voice Foundation president Gagandeep Singh Dhatt and Nand Soni informed that the rally commenced at Ramgarhia Senior Secondary School (Girls), passed through various market areas and concluded at the same venue. The primary objective was to encourage residents to segregate wet and dry waste, refrain from littering, and reduce plastic usage.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Dhatt lauded the efforts of the Municipal Corporation and emphasised the need to maintain cleanliness both at home and in public areas to ensure a healthy environment and prevent diseases.

Officials from the Phagwara Municipal Corporation present at the rally included Pooja (M E, IEC), Ajay Kumar (Chief Sanitary Inspector), Namdev (Sanitary Inspector), Sunita (CF), Asha (CF), along with Satish Kumar and Tarun Gupta. The event also witnessed the participation of school staff and a large number of students.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts