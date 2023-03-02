Cleanliness drive begins at Burlton Park in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 1

After a long time, the Municipal Corporation has started a cleanliness drive at Burlton Park. Interestingly, the park was chosen as the site for setting up a multi-purpose sports hub, but the project hangs fire.

MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish has ordered the cleanliness drive, which is being done with the help of machines and tractor-trailers. An MC official said construction and demolition (C&D) waste was present in huge quantity and once it is lifted from the park, manual cleaning of the park would start.

The civic body is planning employ around 100 labourers for the manual cleaning. “The mission is to clean the city. The drive was started from PAP Chowk a few days ago and today the MC Commissioner ordered to start the drive at Burlton Park too, which was not being looked after for last several years. Apart from the authorities, it is also the responsibility of people to ensure cleanliness everywhere,” an MC official said.

Residents who live near the park and used to go for a walk said it was a moment of huge relief for them to know that the waste would be lifted from the park.