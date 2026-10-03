Cleanliness drive held at Phagwara railway station under Swachhata campaign

A special cleanliness drive was organised at the Phagwara railway station on Wednesday as part of the nationwide Swachhata campaign being observed from October 1 to 15. The campaign at the railway station was inaugurated by Paramjit Saini, an official of the Ferozepur Division of the Northern Railway.

On his arrival at railway station, Saini was welcomed by staff and members of various social organisations with bouquets. Thereafter, railway officials, employees, social workers and other participants joined hands in cleaning different parts of the station premises and spreading awareness among passengers and visitors about the importance of maintaining cleanliness.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Saini said cleanliness was not merely the responsibility of government departments but a collective responsibility of every citizen. Since a large number of passengers visit and pass through the railway station every day, maintaining cleanliness on the premises, platforms and surrounding areas was particularly important.

Advertisement

He said special attention would be given to cleanliness at the station during the campaign till October 15, while efforts would also continue thereafter to further improve sanitation and arrangements. He appealed to railway passengers to avoid littering on the station premises, platforms and trains and to make proper use of dustbins.

Saini emphasised that maintaining clean railway stations would become easier when passengers also actively participated in the effort and fulfilled their civic responsibility alongside railway personnel.

Advertisement

Former Phagwara Mayor Arun Khosla also appreciated the cleanliness initiative and said railway station was an important part of a city’s identity. He stressed that maintaining cleanliness and appearance of the station required the collective participation of the railway administration as well as local residents.

Khosla thanked the railway authorities for organising the initiative and said social organisations would continue to extend their cooperation in cleanliness and public-awareness campaigns in the future.

Those present on the occasion included Malkiat Singh Raghbotra, Sarabjit Kaur, Raman Nehra and Vipin Khurana, besides railway staff, members of social organisations and other prominent citizens.