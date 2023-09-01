Cleanliness drive in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 31

The Municipal Corporation will take all possible measures to ensure cleanliness in the corporation city in view of the rise in cases of dengue. A special drive was launched today in this regard. Municipal Commissioner ?Amit Kumar Panchal held a meeting today with the officials of the Health Branch of the MC to review the arrangements for cleanliness and issued the necessary guidelines. Later talking to media, Panchal said that all possible efforts are being made by the Municipal Corporation to improve the cleanliness system in the city. The MC is forming teams for cleaning and door-to-door collection of garbage.

