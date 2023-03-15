Clear pending mutation cases in a week, says Kapurthala DC

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, March 14

With an aim of reaching out to people for hassle-free service delivery of welfare schemes, besides reviewing the development works, Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala Vishesh Sarangal today visited Dhilwan sub-tehsil.

During this visit, Deputy Commissioner Sarangal took a serious note of the delay in mutation cases after reviewing the work pendency of revenue officials and Patwaris.

He said SDMs would

be responsible to ensure the timely disposal of mutation cases by the Revenue Department.

He made it clear that the administration would not tolerate any unwanted delay in revenue related works. He asked the patwaris to clear the mutation pendency cases till coming Friday, besides submitting a detailed report in this regard.

Interacting with the people who were present at the sub-tehsil for their works, the DC listened to their grievances and ordered the officials to dispose of these grievances at the earliest.

The DC also visited Dhilwan Nagar panchayat to review the development works, besides asking the officials to submit utility certificates in given time frame.

He also listened to the grievances of people here and reviewed the segregation of solid waste management and collection of property tax.