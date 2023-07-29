Clerk arrested for taking Rs 6K bribe

Phagwara, July 28
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed a registry clerk Parshant Joshi, posted at the Nakodar tehsil office, for taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 for help in the issuance of an income certificate to a resident.
The Ludhiana VB SSP office said Rannvir Singh, a resident of Seham village, had filed a complaint on the Anti-Corruption Action Line that he needed an income certificate. He approached the registry clerk, who demanded Rs 7,000, for helping the complainant in the issuance of an income certificate. The complainant paid Rs 1,000 in advance to the clerk.
After a preliminary investigation, a VB team today arrested Joshi while accepting
Rs 6,000 bribe from the complainant. An FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the suspect at the VB police station, Ludhiana range.
