Close shave for ex-Dy Speaker

Phagwara: Former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal had a close shave in a road accident near Garha village late in the evening on Friday. Atwal said he was en route from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar to Ludhiana when his car collided with a motorcycle. All involved in the accident escaped the incident unscathed. oc

Four booked for assault

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked four persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer Ashwani Kumar said the accused have been identified as Sukhwindar Singh, his wife Hari Om, Saabi, Jassa, and Boby, all residents of Bilga village. Lalit, a resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the accused had assaulted him on October 17, leaving him seriously injured. A case has been registered under Sections 323, 325 and 34 of the IPC. OC

Three booked for murder attempt

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked three members of a family on the charges of attempt to murder and rioting. Investigating officer (IO) Rajindar Kumar said the accused have been identified as Baba Khucharr, a resident of Arjan Nagar, Nakodar, his son Kalu and brother Vijay. Navjot — a resident of the same locality — has complained to the police that the accused had attacked him on October 20, leaving him seriously injured. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 307, 323, 324, 326, 148 and 149of the IPC. Further investigation is under way. OC

Ludhiana resident Held for cheating

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a Ludhian resident on the charge of cheating. Investigating officer Gurnam Singh said the accused has been identified as Mohit Big, a resident of Daya Nagar, Ludhiana. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 420 of the IPC. OC

Man booked for sexual assault

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked Rannjit Singh, a Mehsampur resident, on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating officer Baljit Kaur said a case has been registered against the man under Sections 354, 323 and 427 of the IPC. Raids to nab the absconding accused are under way. OC

Woman arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a woman for supplying drugs to peddlers. Investigating officer Harjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Resham Kaur, a resident of Jeeto Di Colony, Nurmahal.