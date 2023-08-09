Close shave for passengers as PRTC bus overturns

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 8

A PRTC bus overturned near Manguwal on the Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road. According to information, the bus driver lost control over the vehicle when he tried to negotiate a turn. Some passengers sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The bus was going from Dharamshala to Kapurthala. The driver said when it reached near Manguwal at around 10 am, the bus suddenly skidded due to rain and went out of control. After which the bus hit a hill and overturned. A major accident was averted as bus didn’t go towards the gorge.

He said there were about 20 passengers in the bus, out of which 5-6 passengers suffered minor injuries. On receiving information of the accident, Sadar SHO Lavkesh Kumar reached the spot along with the police party and took the injured to the hospital. Further investigation was being done by the police.

