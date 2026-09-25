Phagwara: Cloth bags distributed to promote plastic-free living

As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, cloth bags were distributed door-to-door among residents of Prem Nagar on Khera Road, Phagwara, with the objective of encouraging people to reduce their dependence on single-use plastic.

The initiative was carried out under the directions of Municipal Corporation Phagwara Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer and with the support of former president of Municipal Council Phagwara, Malkiat Singh Raghbotra.

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During the awareness drive, residents, particularly homemakers, were urged to carry a reusable cloth bag from home whenever they went to the market to purchase household items and bring the purchased goods home in the same bag.