Cluster officers trained on ‘Unnat Kisan’ app

Cluster officers from the district were trained on the use of the 'Unnat Kisan’ app, developed by the Agriculture Department to support effective paddy stubble management and promote sustainable farming practices.

The training session, held at the District Administrative Complex, was conducted by State Master Trainer and Assistant Agricultural Engineer Akshit Jain.

Presiding over the session, Chief Monitoring and Facilitation Officer (CMFO) Navdeep Singh highlighted the significance of the Unnat Kisan App in addressing stubble burning. He said the mobile application serves as a one-stop platform designed to facilitate access to ultra-modern crop residue management machinery, especially for small and marginal farmers, thereby supporting environmental protection and reducing air pollution.

He directed all cluster officers to inform their respective nodal officers about the app and ensure that both cluster and nodal officers download it on their mobile phones. He further instructed them to take immediate steps to provide the necessary machinery to farmers.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jaswinder Singh elaborated on the responsibilities of cluster officers in the context of stubble management. He advised them to maintain regular communication with nodal officers in their assigned villages, engage with panchayats and farmers, and actively work to prevent stubble burning incidents.