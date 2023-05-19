CM addresses depleting groundwater in Doaba; suggests rationing of power

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 18

“Dharti da pani bachaun vaste sarkar bahut zyada serious hai. Asi ikk ikk bijli da unit te ik ik pani di boond nu jor ke chal rahe haan,” said CM Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar on Wednesday while replying to queries on concerns over the depleting groundwater in Doaba.

Mann’s key solutions to the Doaba water woes — as he addressed a press briefing after the ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ cabinet meet on Wednesday — ranged from the rationing of water and electricity for crops to ensuring surface water for irrigation.

Increasing water pollution a concern

While the free power bills in the state have been termed by the new AAP MP, Sushil Rinku, himself as the biggest factor for AAP’s Jalandhar bypoll victory, the Doaba region, once known for crystal clear waters — is beset with concerns of depleting water reserves.

In the CM’s address, he touched upon several factors — the government’s commitment to reviving all old water bodies of Punjab, ensuring irrigation water at field tail ends; a new regulator to ensure water flow in Chitti Bein, underground water pipelines to ensure irrigation water into villages and rationing of power (electricity) in the state especially during paddy season, to ensure that every farming sector and crop gets ample water.

The past several years have been quite tumultuous in terms of water pollution and incessant groundwater use. Various farmers’ protests last year saw the demand of surface irrigation water in fields as a key issue.

The hopes of people of the Doaba’s water distress being addressed with an environmentalist MP from the region — yet remain to be fulfilled. Post the fish catastrophe, the MP himself pointed out again that the non-functional STPs and the dumping of industrial or sewage waste in Doaba have been driving water pollution.

The CM, while addressing the issue of depleting groundwater in Doaba on Wednesday, said, “I recently inaugurated a regulator at Simbli village (in Hoshiarpur), which will ensure flow of water into the Chitti Bein. The Chitti Bein passes through the entire Doaba. Seechewal sahib is already working on the Kali Bein. We have already announced that every single water body in the state will be revived. Earlier, the panchayats were supposed to pay 10 per cent for the underground water pipelines, but we changed it, because at times, panchayats lack funds. We said, ‘Just tell us the place and we will pay for the pipeline it so that no panchayat may lack the facility (underground pipelines meant to ferry water for irrigation from canals or tubewells into fields)’. We will ensure the water of canals and drains of the state is taken to the tail ends of the fields.”

The CM added, “We have 42-43 days of coal stock for power as well. Now we have asked the Centre to allow us to give coal to private players. We will sell it to them at a cheap rate, and in return, buy cheap electricity from them.”