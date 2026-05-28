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Home / Jalandhar / CM announces road on Dhussi bundh in Jalandhar

CM announces road on Dhussi bundh in Jalandhar

Construction work to begin soon

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:46 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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CM Bhagwant Mann and MP Balbir Singh Seechewal meet players after inaugurating the new astroturf at 'Sant Avtar Singh Memorial Hockey Stadium' at village Seechewal in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
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A long-pending demand of the Mand area got a major boost as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the construction of a road on the Dhussi bundh on the Sutlej would begin soon. He said the tender for the Gidderpindi–Phillaur stretch would be floated tomorrow, with work set to start shortly thereafter.

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The Chief Minister visited Nirmal Kutiya in Seechewal village of Shahkot today to pay obeisance on the 38th annual Barsi Smagam of Sant Avtar Singh. He said all arrangements would be made in advance during the monsoon season to prevent any damage. Seechewal thanked him for implementing the road project aimed at strengthening the Dhussi Bundh.

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Addressing a massive gathering of devotees, the CM paid tribute to Sant Avtar Singh and said he had rendered services in the fields of Gurmat preaching and social welfare in the Doaba region. He praised Rajya Sabha Member Balbir Singh Seechewal, saying that he is known across the country as an environmentalist. He added that whenever Seechewal speaks in his mother tongue in the Rajya Sabha, everyone listens to him attentively.

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The CM along with Seechewal inaugurated the new Astroturf at Sant Avtar Singh Memorial Hockey Stadium. Seechewal had provided a grant of ₹23.04 lakh from his MP fund for the installation of the astroturf in village Seechewal. The CM announced that an international-level hockey stadium would be constructed there. AAP Punjab Affairs In-charge Manish Sisodia was also present.

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