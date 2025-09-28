DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / CM doing politics on floods: MoS Paswan

CM doing politics on floods: MoS Paswan

Holds meet to review relief ops in affected areas

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:34 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A farmer inspects his flood-hit fields. File
Advertisement

Union Minister of State Kamlesh Paswan on Saturday accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of politicising the recent floods, alleging that the state government was using the disaster for political mileage. Speaking to reporters during his visit to flood-hit areas of Kapurthala, Paswan said floods are a natural calamity and the Centre has already extended significant support to the state.

Advertisement

On a whirlwind tour of flood-affected villages at Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi, the minister visited villages Sangra, Passan Kadim, Kammewal and Dhaliwal Bet and also interacted with the farmers of the mand area. One of the prime demands raised by farmers was that they should be adequately and generously compensated. The minister also held an analysis meeting on the rehabilitation and relief works across the flood affected villages.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts