Union Minister of State Kamlesh Paswan on Saturday accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of politicising the recent floods, alleging that the state government was using the disaster for political mileage. Speaking to reporters during his visit to flood-hit areas of Kapurthala, Paswan said floods are a natural calamity and the Centre has already extended significant support to the state.

On a whirlwind tour of flood-affected villages at Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi, the minister visited villages Sangra, Passan Kadim, Kammewal and Dhaliwal Bet and also interacted with the farmers of the mand area. One of the prime demands raised by farmers was that they should be adequately and generously compensated. The minister also held an analysis meeting on the rehabilitation and relief works across the flood affected villages.