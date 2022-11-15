CM gives nod to ring road for Bilga village

Phagwara, November 14
With an eye on the forthcoming nagar panchayat elections, the Punjab Government led by Bhagwant Mann has acceded to the long-pending demand of Bilga village residents for a ring road.
In an official statement to mediapersons, Nakodar MLA Bibi Indarjit Kaur Mann said she met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on November 9 in this connection and he approved the Rs 75-crore project to construct a ring road around Bilga village.
The Nakodar MLA said officials present on the occasion said more than one year was needed for land acquisition and other technicalities to get the work started on the ground.
She said in the meantime, plans to repair Bilga-Nurmahal road, Bilga-Mowai road and Talwann-Dhagara road had also been approved by the state government.
