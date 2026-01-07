CM Health Insurance Scheme to be implemented effectively: ADC

Emphasising the importance of effective implementation of the Punjab Government’s flagship Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Balveer Raj Singh urged all departments to work in close coordination to ensure the successful rollout of the scheme across the district.

Chairing a meeting with officials from the Health Department and other district departments, the ADC reviewed preparations related to beneficiary registration and availability of healthcare services. He informed that the registration process under the scheme will commence from January 8 and registration of every eligible citizen is mandatory to avail benefits.

Balveer Raj Singh stressed that strict adherence to guidelines, transparency, and inter-departmental coordination are crucial for the smooth implementation of the scheme. He directed all concerned departments to complete arrangements for issuing health insurance cards in a timely manner and to ensure maximum registration coverage. He also instructed officials to involve village sarpanches, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and non-governmental organizations to spread wide awareness so that no eligible resident is left out.

Issuing further directions, the ADC said that Common Service Centres (CSCs) in both rural and urban areas should be mapped efficiently so that citizens do not have to travel long distances to get their health cards made. Health cards can be issued at the nearest functional CSC. He clarified that there is no age limit or income criterion under the scheme; only residency of Punjab is mandatory. For registration, Aadhaar Card and Voter ID are required for adults, while a birth certificate is sufficient for children.

Under the scheme, every family in Punjab will be entitled to cashless free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per year, providing major relief from the burden of expensive healthcare. He added that more than 2,000 diseases are covered under this scheme. On the occasion, Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinderjeet Singh appealed to all representatives and departments to work collectively and ensure the successful implementation of the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme at the grassroots level.