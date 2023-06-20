CM kicks off development works worth Rs 30 cr

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 19

A day before his mega ‘Yogshala’ event in Jalandhar, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a slew of development works worth Rs 30 crore, for the city. One of the significant announcements made by him on the occasion was that the Bist Doab (canal) will be made a perennial water body and canal water will be supplied to 10,000 acres of land.

Addressing a gathering at Maqsudan in Jalandhar, after inaugurating development projects worth Rs 30 crore here today, the Chief Minister said ‘Jalandhar will shine’ with comprehensive development and progress. The CM also asked people to make the Yogshala event at PAP Jalandhar - which will witness aprticipatiion of 15,000 people - a success.

The Chief Minister said though MP Sushil Rinku had not taken the oath yet, works worth Rs 100 crore had already begun in Punjab. He said the work on Jalandhar-Adampur- Hoshiarpur road is already going on war footing. he added that the work on Jandiala-Goraya Road will also start soon, as it has been already cleared.

The Chief Minister also said after completion of Shahpur Kandi project, the Bist Doab will be made perennial and canal water will be supplied to 10,000 acres. He said, “For the first time in history of state, the Punjab Government has provided uninterrupted power to farmers for paddy season. I’ve said during paddy-sowing season this year, power shortage won’t be felt. and we have ensured this. Seechewal ji (RS MP Balbir Singh Seechewal) said canal water is coming for the first time in Doaba. Old water channels will be made functional. What this will ensure is that tubewell use will be reduced. No one thought this could be done. We are also making a dam. Shahpur Kandi dam will ensure 206 MW. Bist Doab will be perennial. Right now the water which leaks off to Pakistan (through Ravi river), will be used here.”

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh, Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and others were also present.