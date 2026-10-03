CM Mann calls for stronger action against drug trade in address to Punjab Police

“Complaints will come from everywhere, but you will provide the final touch in the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign against drugs in the state,” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday while addressing police personnel from across the state.

Addressing police personnel from the SHO level and above in the presence of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and senior police officials at the Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, the CM lauded the event as the first direct address of its kind, where senior officials and chief secretaries were speaking directly to SHOs.

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The CM addressed concerns over a few “black sheep” in the force who bring a bad name to others, citing dismissed AIG Rajjit Singh Hundal as a primary example.

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In his detailed address to the cops, the CM took up a myriad of issues, ranging from police personnel’s leave, personal hearings and duty timings to campaign challenges, CCTV cameras and even birthday celebrations. He also spoke about providing adequate staff and hi-tech vehicles to the police force in the state. The CM said the issue of “loopholes” and easy bail under the NDPS Act would be taken up with the Centre.

The event took place four days after Mann’s Jashn-e-Inquilab rally in Ludhiana, where he addressed youth wings and anti-drug grassroots task forces, and three days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s anti-drug rally in Jalandhar. Addressing copsvv days after the LPU rampage, the CM refrained from speaking on the issue at the non-political event.

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Addressing cops on Saturday, CM Bhagwant Mann said, “My Punjab’s janbaaz (warrior) force is sitting before me. You meet thousands of people daily. Your duty is difficult and is performed under challenging conditions. You can’t give time to your families and can’t attend birthdays. But we’re providing everything so that you can nab culprits.”

The CM said, “It’s the first time SHOs are being addressed directly by DGP-, Chief Secretary-level officers and the CM, who are speaking straight to you. Otherwise, many SHOs hadn’t even seen their SSPs for months. The final touch in the campaign will be provided by the police. People can tell who is selling drugs and where. But action has to be taken by you.”

The CM further said that 90 per cent of personal hearing cases in the state were related to the non-presentation of challans. He said, “Cops’ pensions, increments, etc. have been stopped, and when I question them, they say — duty sakht si, kalla si, staff ghatt si (the duty was tough, I was alone, staff was less) — now they are retired, but no one marries their children since they are tainted.”

Cautioning cops against greed, the CM said, “Bahut zalalat jhalni pai jandi hai (one has to undergo much embarrassment). For two to 10 minutes of greed, things get difficult later. Did you see the state of ‘SSP Rajjit’ (sic)? What condition he’s in? He’s attempted suicide two or three times. Luk-chhup ke rehna — ki lai jana etthon, yaar? (He’s hiding; what will we take from here?). Kise di zindagi barbaad kiti, kise te jhootha parcha patta, ohnan diyan badduavan lagangian (for destroying someone’s life or filing false cases against someone, one will incur their curses).”

Mann flags NDPS Act ‘loopholes’

The CM said, “Sometimes people say they drop a drug accused at the police station and return to their villages, only to find that the accused has reached back even before them. This is due to loopholes in the NDPS Act, because bail is received very quickly. It breeds enmity, and those who caught the accused start becoming scared. We’ll take it up with the Central Government to make the NDPS Act stricter so that bail is not possible for at least six months, irrespective of the quantity of narcotics.”