CM Mann 'down marked' plaint against Sangrur MP, alleges Kalia

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 20

Once again raking up the issue of Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s comment on Bhagat Singh, ex-BJP minister Manoranjan Kalia said he was dissatisfied over the action taken by the Chief Minister on his complaint against the MP.

Kalia said in response to his complaint against the MP calling the martyr a “terrorist”, the CM had marked it downwards for suitable action instead of issuing directions for lodging a case against him.

The former state BJP president said the CM had marked a letter written by him on July 22 to the Punjab Special Chief Secretary, dealing with Parliamentary Affairs Department, for appropriate action in accordance with the rules.

Kalia had written a letter to the CM for the registration of an FIR against the MP. “This shows how much respect does the CM has for Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, from whose memorial at Khatkar Kalan, he started his political inning,” he said.