CM Mann interacts with patients suffering from spinal cord injuries on LPU campus

Phagwara, March 30

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann interacted with people suffering from spinal cord injuries on the LPU campus during a Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Conference, named ‘Vistaar-2023’. The conference was jointly organised by the Spinal Cord Injury Association of India and LPU at the Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium. The conference was meant to sensitise society and various agencies to adopt stringent measures for the prevention of such injuries. Nearly 100 persons with spine injuries, even from far-off cities participated in the conference. Leading personalities from civil administration, police, health, industry and NGOs were also in attendance.

CM Mann said, “I am delighted to see that the Spinal Cord Injury Association of India and Lovely Professional University have come together to organise the conference, ‘Vistaar-2023’. The conference is a great platform to sensitise society and agencies towards adopting stringent measures for the prevention and rehabilitation of spinal cord injuries.”

LPU Chancellor and Member of Parliament, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, while addressing the affected and the accompanying relatives, commended the Spinal Cord Injury Association Foundation for their commendable work. He also shared that LPU has also framed a scholarship policy to ease the financial burden of individuals with Spinal Cord Injury (SCI). LPU provides 100% scholarships to such students.

SCIA president Parvinder Singh Sonu said the main motive of the SCIA is to serve as a comprehensive resource centre for individuals affected by spinal cord injury and those working in related fields and other concerned persons. SCIA Vice-President Davinder Singh shared that their association aims to trace people suffering from such injuries, donate them wheelchairs to make them mobile and to help them live independently.