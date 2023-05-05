CM Mann to visit Hoshiarpur village today, routes diverted

Hoshiarpur, May 4

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will attend a function at the Jassa Singh Ramgarhia Memorial in Singhpur Jattan village of Hoshirapur on Friday. Aam Aadmi Paty’s constituency incharge GS Multani said a state-level function dedicated to the 300th birth centenary celebrations of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia is being organised at the memorial.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, exercising the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, has banned drone flights in the area. The order reads that in view of the arrival of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Gurdwara Qila Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia on May 5, the flying of drones in Singhpur village, the venue of the programme and the surrounding areas has been banned.

Hoshiarpur SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said traffic routes had been diverted at Singpur Jattan village. He said any heavy vehicle going from Talwara, Hajipur to Dasuya would go to Dasuya via T-Point Hajipur via Mukerian. Similarly, any heavy vehicle going from Dasuya side to Hajipur, Talwara will go from Dasuya to Hajipur Talwara via Mukerian.

People coming from Dasuya side to participate in the programme being attended by Chief Minister Punjab will come to Singpur Jattan village via Kaulpur village. Similarly, the public coming from Mukerian (Mehatpur, Mansoorpur Road) to participate in the programme will come to Singhpur Jattan via Sunderpur, Bhangra and Kaulpur villages. People coming from Hajipur side will come to Singhpur Jattan via Kaulpur. — OC

Drones banned in singhpur village

