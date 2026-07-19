Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday reviewed the preparations for the Sub-Junior National Badminton Championship scheduled to be held at the historic Raizada Hansraj Stadium in Jalandhar in December this year. During his visit, the Chief Minister announced a special grant of ₹2.14 crore for the construction of a state-of-the-art indoor badminton hall, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting sporting excellence across the state.

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Mann said after nearly 44 years, the National Badminton Championship is returning to the historic Raizada Hansraj Stadium. “The championship for the Under-13 category will provide a major boost to badminton in Punjab and further strengthen the sporting culture in the state. The government is committed to promoting sports to channelise the boundless energy of the youth in a positive direction,” he added.

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The Chief Minister handed over a cheque for ₹2.14 crore to Jalandhar DC Varjeet Singh Walia and Secretary of the Punjab Badminton Association Ritin Khanna for the construction of the new indoor badminton hall.

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“It is the first time in nearly six decades that a Chief Minister has visited this iconic stadium, which has produced several outstanding badminton players,” he noted.

Mann stated, “The PWD will execute this project and the tender process will begin shortly. The construction is expected to commence in August. The existing four outdoor multipurpose courts will be converted into a world-class indoor badminton facility equipped with international-standard infrastructure.”

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Once completed, the Raizada Hansraj Stadium will have a total of 10 indoor badminton courts, making it the only venue in Punjab with such a large indoor badminton complex and one of the premier badminton centres in North India.

He said, “This upgraded infrastructure will significantly strengthen Punjab’s capacity to host prestigious national and international badminton tournaments. The stadium has been selected to host the Sub-Junior National Badminton Championship in December this year, which will be the first National Badminton Championship to be organised here in nearly four decades.”

During his visit, Mann interacted with players, coaches and sports officials and reviewed the existing sports infrastructure at the stadium.

The Chief Minister said, “The government’s sustained investment in sports infrastructure and athlete development has already started yielding encouraging results, with several players from the state earning places at higher levels of competition.” He reiterated that the government will continue making every effort to promote sports and create world-class facilities for the youth.