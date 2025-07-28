CM to lay stone of Bhagat Singh heritage complex

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to lay the foundation stone of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex on Monday. The complex will be constructed adjacent to the Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Museum.

The heritage complex aims to highlight the life, legacy, and revolutionary journey of Shaheed Bhagat Singh through a phased development plan. Once completed, it is expected to serve as a source of inspiration, instilling a sense of patriotism and national pride among future generations.

Deputy Commissioner Ankurjeet Singh, accompanied by Sanjeev Tiwari, Director of the Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, along with officials from various departments, inspected the museum premises and the site of the upcoming ceremony. They reviewed the preparations and instructed staff to finalise all arrangements. The Deputy Commissioner said all measures, including security and crowd management, are in place to accommodate attendees.

Officials shared that the heritage complex will feature a grand thematic entrance gate, providing visitors with historical insights into the lives and sacrifices of martyrs through a specially designed heritage street. Additional highlights will include an auditorium, a replica of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s ancestral house and landscaped areas designed for tourist engagement and learning.

The project is a significant cultural initiative by the state government, aimed at preserving history while promoting patriotic values.