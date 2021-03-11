Co-op society secy booked for fraud in Garhshankar

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, May 6

On the complaint of an Inspector of Co-operative Societies, Mahilpur police on Friday booked Jatinder Kumar, Secretary, Multipurpose Cooperative Agriculture Society, Mazara Dingrian, allegedly for embezzling over Rs 7 crore (7,14,96,070). The Hoshiarpur SSP was submitted a complaint by the Assistant Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Garhshankar, on March 9 last year in this regard.

He had alleged that Jatinder Kumar, a resident of Mazara Dingrian, who was the secretary in the cooperative society’s bank, had embezzled the money and not given any account of the society. He said this amount included Rs 4 crore deposited by members and non-members in the form of FD. It was not deposited by him in their accounts.

In this regard, search warrants were issued by the SDM, Garhshankar, under the Act so that the records could be checked. After police investigation, a case was registered against Jatinder Kumar at the Mahilpur police station.