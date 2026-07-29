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Home / Jalandhar / Coach, father back Gurindervir after early exit

Coach, father back Gurindervir after early exit

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
jalandhar, Updated At : 03:51 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Punjab’s 25-year-old sprinter Gurindervir Singh missed out on a place in the Commonwealth Games semi-finals with a time of 10.39 seconds. Two months ago, Gurindervir became the fastest Indian ever, clocking 10.09 seconds at the Federation Cup in Ranchi and raising hopes of a strong performance at the Games.

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Admitting that the result fell short of expectations, his first coach, Sarabjit Singh Happy, said Gurindervir had suffered a minor hamstring injury about a month ago, which prevented him from competing in events leading up to the Games.

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“He suffered a hamstring injury and, to ensure a full recovery for the Commonwealth Games, he did not take part in any other competitions. After his personal best in Ranchi, he had no competitive exposure before this event, and that may have affected his performance,” Sarabjit told The Tribune.

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“He ran well until the 60-metre mark but then lost momentum. Had he matched his personal best of 10.09 seconds, he would have reached the semi-finals,” he added.

Despite the setback, Sarabjit expressed confidence in his trainee. “There are major competitions ahead, and I am certain he will come back stronger.”

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His father, Kamaljit Singh, echoed the sentiment: “I told him not to worry. This phase will pass. Focus on the next tournament and give your best.”

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