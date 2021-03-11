Coach of Thomas Cup winning team felicitated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 28

Former international player and coach of the Thomas Cup-winning Indian badminton team Vijaydeep Singh was felicitated at the Raizada Hansraj Stadium on his visit to the city on Saturday.

The badminton team won the title for the first time in 73 years. Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori honoured Vijaydeep and appreciated him for his immense contribution to the game.

DC Thori said the Thomas Cup-winning team brought glory to Indian badminton across the world. He said: “The credit for this achievement goes to coach Vijaydeep and hard work of the players.” He said the Indian badminton team created history by winning the Thomas Cup. While interacting with the DC, coach Vijaydeep shared some of the exciting moments related to Thomas Cup.

Meanwhile, as a token of appreciation, on the behalf of the District Badminton Association (DBA), DC Thori gave Rs 21,000 to national champion (under-19) Abhinav Thakur and also said all possible help will be given to him in future as well. He encouraged city boy Abhinav to concentrate and focus on the game.

Before meeting the DC, Vijaydeep also visited Raizada Hansraj Stadium and gave some badminton tips to the players. Vijaydeep said the facilities being provided to the players at the stadium were the best in the whole North India, for which the entire team of the DBA deserves appreciation and needs to be congratulated. Vijaydeep appreciated the infrastructural set up at the stadium. On the occasion, DBA secretary and former national player Ritin Khanna were also present.