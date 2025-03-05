Coaching federation opposes CBSE-proposed two-exam system

The Coaching Federation of India, Punjab unit, led by its president, Prof MP Singh, today submitted a memorandum to the DC for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposing the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) decision to conduct two board exams annually from 2026. The federation cited that the new system could significantly increase stress and workload for students, teachers and schools.

Prof Singh, accompanied by other federation members, addressing the media here, said the new system contradicts the aim of reducing student anxiety. “The CBSE claims that the move would give students more chances to improve their scores. However, the federation pointed out that the system would create continuous pressure, leaving students with little time to recuperate between exams”.

They stressed that appearing for two major exams within a short span would negatively impact students' mental health, particularly those already struggling under the current system.

Advertisement

The memorandum highlighted that the two-exam system would destabilise the academic cycle, especially for Grade XI students, whose curriculum might be delayed due to the extended exam schedule. The federation warned that the move could shift the focus from conceptual learning to rote memorisation, undermining the essence of education. They also raised concerns that schools would conduct multiple pre-board exams before each board session, further adding to the pressure on students.

The delegation expressed fears that the policy would burden teachers, who would have to prepare question papers, conduct assessments and provide feedback twice a year without sufficient breaks. “This will not only affect their workload, but also impact the quality of education”, the members said.

Advertisement

The memorandum also highlighted the logistical challenges in organising two large-scale board exams, including the increased strain on examination centres and other resources.

Apart from the CBSE decision, the federation firmly reiterated their demand for making Punjabi a compulsory subject in all schools across Punjab, regardless of their board affiliations. They stated that the regional language holds cultural significance and must be preserved as part of the school curriculum.

Prof Singh emphasised that while education reforms are necessary, they must be implemented with the well-being of all stakeholders in mind. The federation urged the government to carefully evaluate the practical challenges of the two-exam system and prioritise students' mental health and overall learning experience.

The memorandum called on the CBSE to scrap the proposed system and adopt alternative assessment methods that promote holistic learning without adding undue pressure on students and educators.