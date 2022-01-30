Coffee table book highlights panoramic views of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 29

A coffee table book titled ‘Sadda Sohna Punjab’ authored by Chairman Punjab Info-tech and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu, depicting the mesmerising unseen nature locations of Punjab was released here on Saturday.

The book highlights the serene nature of Punjab.

“My book will help nature lovers of not only Punjab but also people from across the world to get closer to the nature and to witness the mesmerising locations, get panoramic views of densely populated green forests and rivers whirring with sparkling flow, said Sandhu.

This Coffee Table book has been acknowledged and carries valuable messages from Banwari Lal Purohit, Governor of Punjab, Lokpal Punjab Justice Vinod K Sharma, former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh, Chancellor Central University of Punjab Dr SS Johl and several eminent intellectuals of the nation, who all have described the 133-page book as a step to be of immense interest for projecting tourism prospects of Punjab.

The book amalgamates the philosophy of Guru Nanak which emphasises that the Almighty prevails in his whole creation, “Air is our Guru, water is our father and the Earth is our mother” and thus will inspire people of Punjab to look at nature as divine presence of the creator and to have loving relation with it.

Sandhu has thanked Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar for providing guidance in completing the project.