Coffee table book released by DC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 5

A coffee table book and documentary, ‘Nature in the lap of Hoshiarpur’, depicting Hoshiarpur’s pristine countryside was released today by Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal. The book is compiled by Harpreet Sandhu in collaboration with the district administration.

The book portrays mesmerizing locations with beautiful flora and fauna, showcasing the beauty of meadows, dams, and lakes in and around Hoshiarpur.

The pictorial project aims at promoting the importance of nature in human life. It contains magnificent scenes of Nara Forest, Dam and Forest Rest House, Chauhal Forest, Dam and Forest Rest House, Mehngrowal Forest, Damsal Dam and Forest Rest House and Gate 52 in Talwara. The foreword of the book has been written by eminent poet Surjit Patar.

Releasing the book and documentary, the DC lauded the efforts of Sandhu who through his photography skills compiled wonderful showcase of the beautiful unseen locations of District Hoshiarpur. “This initiative will be of great interest amongst nature lovers not only from Punjab but from across world to explore these beautiful locations and contribute towards promoting Tourism prospects of District Hoshiarpur,” she said.

Harpreet Sandhu said he had prepared it with an aim of projecting the vibrant colours of nature and stunning countryside locations of Hoshiarpur.