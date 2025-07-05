Cold store where beef was found sealed

The police on Thursday evening sealed an illegal cold store and Jyoti Dhaba near Chachoki village from where approximately 650 kg of suspected beef was recovered.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the store to nab the accused, including one foreign national of Myanmar.

Those arrested include Rihana Alam, Manjoor Ali, Mukhtar Alam, Yakir Hussain, Azad, and Qurban Ali — all residents of Malda district in West Bengal — as well as Madan Lal, a local resident of Chachrari village near Goraya.

According to SSP Gaurav Toora, the accused were presented before the local judicial magistrate, who granted them five-day police custody for further interrogation.

However, several individuals named in the FIR remain absconding. Among them are owner of the dhaba Manjit Singh and others identified as Taseem (Bulandshahr), Bhoora (Hapur), Vijay Kumar and Babbu (Basant Nagar, Phagwara), Arman (Myanmar) and Vilas Rana (Saharanpur), along with nine other suspects.

The FIR, filed on the complaint of Gurpreet Singh, national president of the Sanyukt Gau Raksha Dal, alleged that the facility was being used to process and pack beef for supply to Jammu and Kashmir and parts of UP.

Senior police officials, including SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti and DSP Bharat Bhushan , visited the site and sealed both the cold storage facility and the dhaba.