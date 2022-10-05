College bags Rs 13-lakh project

Jalandhar, October 4
Under the guidance of Principal Jagroop Singh, the Department of Civil Engineering of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College bagged a project worth Rs 13.74 lakh under a scheme of AICTE, New Delhi, for the modernisation of laboratory equipments. Dr Rajeev Bhatia (head of the department and project co-ordinator), said they were thankful to AICTE for providing this support under Quality Improvement Scheme which has helped the department in replacing the old equipment with new digital and precise testing equipments related to the subjects of Fluid Mechanics , Concrete Technology and Surveying. — TNS
