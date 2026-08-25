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Home / Jalandhar / College girl falls off 10th floor in Jalandhar, dies

College girl falls off 10th floor in Jalandhar, dies

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:59 AM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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The deceased, Mehakpreet Kaur, had reportedly gone to the balcony when she fell and sustained fatal injuries.
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A BA final-year student died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the 10th floor of Jalandhar Heights apartments.

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The deceased, Mehakpreet Kaur, had reportedly gone to the balcony when she fell and sustained fatal injuries. On receiving information, SHO Sanjeev Suri of the Sadar police station reached the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. The body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination.

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The police investigated the spot but found no suicide note. The victim was reportedly under depression.

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The SHO said the cause of death would be known once the post-mortem report is received. Her funeral was held at the Model Town crematorium.

Lecturer dies, husband blamed

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In a separate incident, a 36-year-old lecturer, Neha, a resident of Kartarpur, died after allegedly being forced to consume toilet cleaner.

Her parents, residents of Sangrur, have accused her husband, Umang Bassi, and a woman friend of being responsible for her death. The couple had been married for seven years and have a six-year-old daughter.

According to the family, Neha had recorded a written dying declaration before a Judicial Magistrate, in which she allegedly held her husband responsible. They further alleged that while she was undergoing treatment, her husband left with his mother and daughter.

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