College organises awareness seminar on drug addiction

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 24

With the support of Meenakshi S Chand, the Principal of Rayat Bahra College of Nursing in Bohan, Hoshiarpur, an awareness seminar was organised on the topic of drug addiction. In the seminar, Counsellor Sandeep Kumari said that drug addiction is a mental disease which is treated free of cost across the health institutions of the Punjab Government. She said that drug addiction patients are treated under the direct supervision of a psychiatrist at Government Drug De-Addiction Centre at the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital, Sub-Divisional hospitals in Dasuya and Mukerian. She noted that drug addiction is a recurring long-term disease. She said at drug addiction treatment centers, the patient is detoxicated for 15-21 days. After that, the patient is taken to the Government Rehabilitation Centre in Fatehgarh Mohalla, Hoshiarpur, where the patient is placed under care for 90 days. Apart from this, Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics have been opened by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. At such clinics, free treatment is provided.