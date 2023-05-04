College students get degrees, awards

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 3

A convocation and prize distribution ceremony was held at St Soldier College, Hadiabad. Degrees were awarded to students of BA, BCA, BCom, BBA and BSc (IT, Economics). Students who excelled in academics, sports and cultural activities were also honoured.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Dr SP Singh, former Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, was the chief guest. Managing Director Prof Manhar Arora and college Principal Manju Sharma welcomed the chief guest.

Dr SP Singh and other guests gave away degrees and awards to students. A cultural programme was presented by students. The annual report was read out by college Principal Manju Sharma. Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra wished the students success in their future endeavours.