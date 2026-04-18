Colours, conversations & creativity mark Kalakriti 7.0 art camp at LPU

The Department of Fine Arts at Lovely Professional University organised Kalakriti 7.0 Visual Dialogues; National Contemporary Painting Camp 2026. The campus came alive with colours, creativity and artistic conversations as the five-day painting camp witnessed the participation of 10 eminent artists from across India.

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The event brought people together to share ideas, techniques and perspectives, creating a space for innovation and inspiration.

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Rooted in contemporary painting practices, the camp offered an engaging blend of traditional artistic sensibilities and modern explorations. Through live painting sessions, interactive dialogues and hands on demonstrations, participants gained rare insight into the evolving processes of professional artists. From conceptualisation to execution, students were actively involved at every stage, allowing them to refine both their technical abilities and creative perspectives.

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What set Kalakriti 7.0 apart was its emphasis on meaningful artistic dialogue. The platform encouraged conversations that bridged experience and aspiration, enabling students to engage directly with established practitioners. This exchange not only deepened their understanding of contemporary visual language but also instilled confidence to experiment and innovate.

Students also presented paintings created during the camp alongside eminent artists, with their works receiving strong appreciation from visiting artists and faculty. Among the awardees, Rakuyio Ariicho, MFA first year painting, received the best painting award, Megha Chib, MFA first year sculpture, was recognised for the highest revenue generation and Aliyah Sethi, BFA second year painting, was awarded for achieving the maximum social media reach, with each honour carrying a cash prize of Rs11,000.

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Col Dr Rashmi Mittal, pro-chancellor of LPU, expressed her appreciation for the significance of the camp and stated, “Art today is as much about perspective as it is about practice. LPU envisions creating spaces where young artists can engage deeply with both, learning not only how to create, but how to think, question and evolve through their work. Initiatives like Kalakriti open that dialogue, allowing students to interact with diverse artistic approaches while shaping a voice that is both rooted and forward looking.”

Aligned with the vision of LPU’s Edurevolution, such initiatives extend learning beyond classrooms by integrating art, dialogue and experiential exposure, enabling students to think independently, create meaningfully and contribute to the broader cultural landscape.