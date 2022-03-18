Colours of joy & oneness

As the city youth celebrate Holi on Thursday, Tribune lensman Sarabjit Singh captures their mood and vibrancy of the festival

The festival of colours remained quite vibrant in the city as men, women and children were seen splashing colours on one another. The festival was celebrated in various clubs, kitty party venues and even on college and school campuses of the city.

The sweet shop owners had especially decked up their shops and had readied a large variety of gujias and jalebis, which are much in demand on the occasion. Some city areas, including Mandi Fenton Ganj, had even organised Holika Dahan in the evening.

Ahead of Hola Mohalla falling on Friday, all roads leading from Jalandhar to Anandpur Sahib saw a constant movement of devotees on trucks, buses, cars and bikes. Langar stalls were put up at every small distance.

Children purchase pichkaries (water gun) ahead of Holi.

Sweet shops have been decked up a large variety of gujia.

Devotees on way to Anandpur Sahib for Hola Mohalla celebrations buy flags from a roadside vendor.

The message of oneness and maintaining unity was spread all across. Another vital message that was circulated all around was to avoid toxic colours and using organic colours, dry flowers, leaves, turmeric, chandan, henna, etc, to celebrate the festival.

Students of Hans Raj Maha Vidyalaya, who are members of the Environment Club, made beautiful rangolis. In-charge of Environment Club, Dr Seema Marwaha and Dr Anjana Bhatia, said dyes obtained from plants are free from harmful chemicals like lead, mercury, etc. and should be used during the festival of colours. Dr Neelam Sharma, in-charge of science faculty, too said toxic colours end up taking a huge toll on the environment and health.

A group of youth set out for Anandpur Sahib on motorcycles for Hola Mohalla celebrations from Jalandhar.

Devotees travel on a modified tractor-trailor to reach their destination for celebrations.

Students of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Guru Nanak Dev University, Regional Campus at Ladhewali, applied colours and greeted each other with sweets. Dr Namarta Joshi, Head of the Department, gave the message of safe and green Holi to all students and staff members. St Soldier students played Holi with special children and elderly members of Pinglaghar.